FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
Judge Judy
S21 E151 Sick and Kicked Out?!; Child Attacked by Out of Control Dog?!; Friends Don't Loan to Friends!
A man's illness leaves him financially vulnerable, but his ex is sick of waiting for money.
...
More
2-24-2017 • TV-PG • 30m
Judge Judy
FOX
Entertainment
Judge Judy
Season 21
S21-E151 - Judge Judy