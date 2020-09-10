FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
What to expect when visiting Harris Co. polls
FOX 26 Houston
The Harris County Clerk’s Office has created ways to avoid any physical contact while you’re voting.
...
More
10-9-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
What to expect when visiting Harris Co. polls
FOX
Entertainment
What to expect when visiting Harris Co. polls
Clips
What to expect when visiting Harris Co. polls