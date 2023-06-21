Home
The Number One College Football Show Episodes (25)
S2023 E157 Colorado and Texas headline Most Improved Offenses in '23, Plus Ohio State's Hidden Gem: Tony Alford
06-30-23 • 21m
• • •
S2023 E156 Deion Sanders Surgery Update, Top 5 QBs in Class of '24 & Most Intriguing Assistant Coaches in 2023
06-28-23 • 34m
• • •
S2023 E154 Elite 11 Breakdown: top performances and biggest surprises with FOX Sports CFB writer Michael Cohen
06-21-23 • 21m
• • •
S2023 E153 Big Ten's New Schedule Model trumps the SEC, USFL Power Rankings | No. 1 CFB Show
06-14-23 • 20m
• • •
S2023 E152 Top CFB Hall of Fame Nominees, NFL Greats & their Star CFB Sons, Plus Cole Kelley joins the show
06-09-23 • 26m
• • •
S2023 E151 Mike Leach's HOF Candidacy in question, Elite 11 Preview, and USFL Power Rankings | No. 1 CFB Show
06-07-23 • 34m
• • •
