SEASON FINALE

Lethal Weapon

S2 E22 One Day More

Murtaugh takes on more responsibilities at work, he and Riggs' relationship begins to change.... More

5-9-2018 • TV-14 LV • 44m

Lethal Weapon Episodes (5)

Now Playing
Now Playing
S2 E22 One Day More

05-09-18 • TV-14 LV • 44m

S2 E21 Family Ties

05-02-18 • TV-14 LV • 44m

S2 E20 Jesse's Girl

04-25-18 • TV-14 LV • 44m

S2 E19 Leo Getz Hitched

04-18-18 • TV-14 DLSV • 44m

Lethal Weapon Clips

New
New
Mom-Ments

05-11-18 • 1m

Best Of Broments

05-04-18 • 1m

Leo Getz...Heroic

04-13-18 • 1m

Leo Getz...Married

04-13-18 • 23s