FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Circle K employee shot in El Mirage during beer robbery
FOX 10 Phoenix
After the employee confronted the suspects, one of them pulled out a gun and shot the employee.
...
More
11-16-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
Circle K employee shot in El Mirage during beer robbery
FOX
Entertainment
Circle K employee shot in El Mirage during beer robbery
Clips
Circle K employee shot in El Mirage during beer robbery