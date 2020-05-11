FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Therapists' tips for dealing with election anxiety
FOX 2 Detroit
Jamie Saal, a clinical therapist, gives us some tips for dealing with mental exhaustion and anxiety-inducing relationships during the election.
...
More
11-5-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Therapists' tips for dealing with election anxiety
FOX
Entertainment
Therapists' tips for dealing with election anxiety
Clips
Therapists' tips for dealing with election anxiety