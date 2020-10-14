FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Julep Bar launches cocktail delivery truck
FOX 26 Houston
Julep-To-Go brings cocktails, boozy pops, wine, food, and more directly to customers within Harris County.
...
More
10-14-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Julep Bar launches cocktail delivery truck
FOX
Entertainment
Julep Bar launches cocktail delivery truck
Clips
Julep Bar launches cocktail delivery truck