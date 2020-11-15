High Wind Warning Sunday

A High Wind Warning will go into effect late morning through this evening for all of Southeast Michigan. At times, wind gusts could exceed 50 mph. Damage to trees and power lines is possible. Highs should top out in the low to mid 50s during the early afternoon before falling quick and in a hurry into the 30s overnight. Rain will linger through midday before becoming more isolated this evening. A few snowflakes could mix in with the rain this evening. Warmer air is on the way by the end of the workweek.