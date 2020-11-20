FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Tabletop miniature game tells story of first all-Black US tank unit of World War II
FOX 2 Detroit
Detroit-based Gaddis Gaming saw a hole in the representation of tabletop games and a market.
...
More
11-20-2020 • TV-Y • 29s
Tabletop miniature game tells story of first all-Black US tank unit of World War II
FOX
Entertainment
Tabletop miniature game tells story of first all-Black US tank unit of World War II
Clips
Tabletop miniature game tells story of first all-Black US tank unit of World War II