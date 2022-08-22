Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
Shohei Ohtani’s high school experience, the HR count, & MORE on Day 4 recap | Flippin’ Bats
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)
Shohei Ohtani’s high school experience, the HR count, & MORE on Day 4 recap | Flippin’ Bats
08-23-22 • 22m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani's hometown of Iwate & Pujols' race to 700 for Day 3 Japan Recap | Flippin’ Bats
08-22-22 • 30m
• • •
Ben Verlander’s Day 2 Recap in Japan: Tokyo Dome (東京ドーム) and top-five Experiences | Flippin’ Bats
08-22-22 • 29m
• • •
Ben’s Japan Day 1 Recap and Top-5 Experiences | Flippin’ Bats
08-20-22 • 25m
• • •
Shohei Ohtani (大谷翔平)’s run for back to back MVP, Albert Pujols, and Japan Day 1 | Flippin’ Bats
08-19-22 • 21m
• • •
New York Mets' Keith Hernandez on the 1986 Mets, Seinfeld fame & 2022 Mets' chances | Flippin’ Bats
08-18-22 • 33m
• • •
See All
FOX
Sports
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
Season 1
Shohei Ohtani’s high school experience, the HR count, & MORE on Day 4 recap | Flippin’ Bats