Shohei Ohtani’s high school experience, the HR count, & MORE on Day 4 recap | Flippin’ Bats

  1. FOX
  2. Sports
  3. Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
  4. Season 1
  5. Shohei Ohtani’s high school experience, the HR count, & MORE on Day 4 recap | Flippin’ Bats