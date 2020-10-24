FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
High school football fans enjoy chilly weather in the stands Friday night
FOX 4 (Dallas-Fort Worth)
Fans bundled up for South Grand Prairie’s homecoming game versus Arlington Martin.
...
More
10-24-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
High school football fans enjoy chilly weather in the stands Friday night
FOX
Entertainment
High school football fans enjoy chilly weather in the stands Friday night
Clips
High school football fans enjoy chilly weather in the stands Friday night