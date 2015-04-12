FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
Joyce Meyer Enjoying Everyday Life
S2015 E145 What to Do When God Doesn't Pick You: Part 2
Being content and thankful when one does not get what one wants; the value of a trusting attitude.
...
More
12-4-2015 • TV-G
Joyce Meyer Enjoying Everyday Life
FOX
Entertainment
Joyce Meyer Enjoying Everyday Life
Season 2015
Joyce Meyer Enjoying Everyday Life