Missing headstone reunited with family

A chilly start to the weekend on Saturday morning with lows in the 30s in the mountains, 40s elsewhere. Sunny thru the day and cool, not as breezy as its been, highs in the low to mid 60s. A few clouds Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday in the upper 60s before another shot of colder air by Monday morning. Election Day looks nice and cool. We could have Tropical Storm Eta this weekend, well down south in the Caribbean. It would be the 28th named storm which would be a record for a season.