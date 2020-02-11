FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Hosea Helps holds 50th annual Thanksgiving dinner
FOX 5 Atlanta
COVID-19 made the nonprofit's annual meal go slightly different than normal, but volunteers helped thousands spend Thanksgiving with a full belly.
...
More
11-27-2020 • 2m
Hosea Helps holds 50th annual Thanksgiving dinner
FOX
Entertainment
Hosea Helps holds 50th annual Thanksgiving dinner
Clips
Hosea Helps holds 50th annual Thanksgiving dinner