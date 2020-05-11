FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
DISD says students having drastic learning losses during remote learning
FOX 4 (Dallas-Fort Worth)
Dallas ISD reported drastic learning losses for students due to the COVID-19 pandemic and virtual learning for the first few weeks of school.
...
More
11-5-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
DISD says students having drastic learning losses during remote learning
FOX
Entertainment
DISD says students having drastic learning losses during remote learning
Clips
DISD says students having drastic learning losses during remote learning