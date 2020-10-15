FoxNews.com
Unarmed crisis team added to the LAPD
FOX 11 Los Angeles
A big first step today by the LA City Council in reforming the LAPD. They approved a plan that would create crisis response teams that would roll on non violent 911 calls.
...
More
10-15-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
