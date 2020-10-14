Drive-in haunted attraction coming to Roseville Center

Last year, Rosedale Center brought the haunted house experience to the mall, specifically the space that used to be a Herberger’s department store. This year, they're improvising again with a drive-in haunted attraction that's even caught the eye of the New York Times. The new terrifying socially-distanced experience is called ‘The Deadly Drive-in’ and it's not for the faint of heart or those under 14. It’s created by Flip Phone Events. At last check the event was almost sold out.