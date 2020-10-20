FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Canadian officials bust garbage truck with 1,000 lbs of pot at Blue Water Bridge
FOX 2 Detroit
Sunday night border patrol officials discovered trash bags full of marijuana stacked in a garbage truck from floor to ceiling.
...
More
10-20-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Canadian officials bust garbage truck with 1,000 lbs of pot at Blue Water Bridge
FOX
Entertainment
Canadian officials bust garbage truck with 1,000 lbs of pot at Blue Water Bridge
Clips
Canadian officials bust garbage truck with 1,000 lbs of pot at Blue Water Bridge