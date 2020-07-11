FoxNews.com
Some data analysts not optimistic even as Trump continues to gain votes in Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix
One analyst says President Trump is not gaining the number of votes he needs to overtake Joe Biden.
...
More
11-7-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
FOX
