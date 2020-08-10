The Breakdown: Absentee voting legalities in Texas
Why did the Texas Supreme Court block Harris County from sending every registered voter an application to vote by mail? Why is the Governor able to restrict huge counties like Harris County to only one mail-in ballot drop-off site? FOX26 anchor Kaitlin Monte spoke to a Texas lawyer who specializes in high-court rulings. He explains the logic and laws behind these decisions impacting absentee voters across Texas.... More
