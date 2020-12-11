FoxNews.com
What can we expect once a COVID-19 vaccine is available?
FOX 26 Houston
Dr. Maria Elena Bottazzi, with Baylor College of Medicine, offers an update on COVID-19 vaccine trials. She also discusses what we can expect once a vaccine is ready.
11-12-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
