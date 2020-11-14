FoxNews.com
Advisories issued for west coast travelers
FOX 11 Los Angeles
The governors of California, Washington and Oregon issued travel advisories Friday asking visitors entering their states or returning home from travel outside the three states to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
11-14-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
