Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)
Fernando Tatis Jr. trolls Yankees' fans, MLB Power Rankings, Team of the Week & MORE
05-29-23 • 51m
• • •
New York Mets are back, Deion Sanders, Orioles are for REAL & more with John Smoltz
05-27-23 • 16m
• • •
Texas Rangers vs Baltimore Orioles HUGE weekend series & much MORE! | Flippin’ Bats
05-26-23 • 33m
• • •
Yankees' Gerrit Cole hits 2K, AL East dominance, the WORST team ever & MORE live | Flippin’ Bats
05-25-23 • 44m
• • •
Dodgers' James Outman on his funny call to the big leagues story, the Padres & MORE! | Flippin Bats
05-24-23 • 31m
• • •
John Smoltz on Mets concerns, Julio Rodriguez’s slow start, brawl stories & MORE! | Flippin’ Bats
05-20-23 • 24m
• • •
