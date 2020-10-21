FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Southlake officer and his pal Pugsley helping students in schools
FOX 4 (Dallas-Fort Worth)
Meet Pugsley, a dog who's smile is contagious especially with his tongue hanging out. His police officer companion explains their essential role at a high school in Southlake.
...
More
10-21-2020 • TV-Y • 4m
Southlake officer and his pal Pugsley helping students in schools
FOX
Entertainment
Southlake officer and his pal Pugsley helping students in schools
Clips
Southlake officer and his pal Pugsley helping students in schools