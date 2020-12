FOX 9 and Minnesota Public Radio are producing a broadcast benefit event to raise funds for those in need in Minnesota. “Shine On Minnesota: The Replay” will be a one-hour cut of the original broadcast event featuring local musicians and talent to benefit Second Harvest Heartland during the pandemic. The broadcast event will air on Tuesday, December 22nd at 8 p.m. CST, and again on December 26th at 10:35 p.m. CST.