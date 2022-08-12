Home
Brittney Griner Released, New York Reparations, Kansas High Schools, Interracial Marriage Protection and more!
Fox Soul's Black Report Episodes (25)
Harris Says She'd Proudly Run With Biden, Halle Bailey Makes A Splash In New 'Little Mermaid' Trailer & MORE!
09-12-22 • TV-PG • 52m
Brittney Griner Stressed As Swap Deal Continues, NAACP Hits NBA Over Phoenix Suns Owner Response & MORE
09-14-22 • TV-PG • 52m
VP Harris Hosts Leaders To Talk Abortion Access, Serena Williams Regrets Announcing Retirement Late & MORE
09-15-22 • TV-PG • 52m
Brittney Griner’s Family To Meet Biden, Malcolm X Becomes 1st Black Honoree In Nebraska Hall Of Fame & MORE!
09-16-22 • TV-PG • 52m
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral, Michael Jordan '98 Jersey Sets Record & MORE!
09-19-22 • TV-PG • 52m
Student Loan Forgiveness Dates, George Floyd Biography Nominees For National Book Award & MORE
09-20-22 • TV-PG • 52m
