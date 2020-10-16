FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Minnesota reports lowest labor force participation in a decade
FOX 9 (Minneapolis-St. Paul)
Minnesota has its lowest labor force participation rate in at least a decade, as tens of thousands of people apparently stopped looking for work in September.
...
More
10-16-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Minnesota reports lowest labor force participation in a decade
FOX
Entertainment
Minnesota reports lowest labor force participation in a decade
Clips
Minnesota reports lowest labor force participation in a decade