FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Reflecting on the Tubbs Fire three years later
KTVU FOX 2 (San Francisco)
The Tubbs Fire devastated parts of the North Bay three years ago. KTVU's Debora Villalon looks back at how residents who thought it was a one-off event now see that increased fire season danger is a new normal.
...
More
10-9-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Reflecting on the Tubbs Fire three years later
FOX
Entertainment
Reflecting on the Tubbs Fire three years later
Clips
Reflecting on the Tubbs Fire three years later