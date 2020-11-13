Survey says Houston holiday shoppers will spend less, but shop more socially aware
FOX 26 Houston
In Houston, the study found spending will be down about $100, as shoppers expect to spend an average of $583, down from $681 last year.
And they found 85% of Houstonians plan to shop online, with 45% shopping only online. 57% say they'll do some shopping in stores. And early online sales, such as Amazon Prime Day in October, are why they're shopping earlier this year.... More
11-13-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Survey says Houston holiday shoppers will spend less, but shop more socially aware