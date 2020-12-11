FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
SHSU launches COVID-19 testing kiosk
FOX 26 Houston
Erica Bumpurs is the director of the Sam Houston State University student health center. She explains where the kiosks are and what people can expect when they go to one.
...
More
11-12-2020 • TV-Y • 4m
SHSU launches COVID-19 testing kiosk
FOX
Entertainment
SHSU launches COVID-19 testing kiosk
Clips
SHSU launches COVID-19 testing kiosk