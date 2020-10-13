John T-Bone Paxton and the RJ Spangler quartet to play at The Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe in Grosse Pointe

  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. John T-Bone Paxton and the RJ Spangler quartet to play at The Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe in Grosse Pointe
  4. Clips
  5. John T-Bone Paxton and the RJ Spangler quartet to play at The Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe in Grosse Pointe