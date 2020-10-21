FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
L.A. County will issue citations to Walnut church over outdoor family fair
FOX 11 Los Angeles
Organizers of a family fair held at a Walnut church Saturday against the orders of county health officials will be issued citations, as will the church itself, officials said.
...
More
10-21-2020 • TV-Y • 23s
L.A. County will issue citations to Walnut church over outdoor family fair
FOX
Entertainment
L.A. County will issue citations to Walnut church over outdoor family fair
Clips
L.A. County will issue citations to Walnut church over outdoor family fair