World Mental Health Day: Remembering Daniel Johnston
FOX 7 Austin
Saturday, October 10 is World Mental Health Day. Austin non-profit Hi, How Are You Project is remembering iconic Austin musician Daniel Johnston. Saturday night at 7 they’re having a live-streamed concert featuring Daniel’s music. Longtime friend of Johnston, Tom Gimbel joined Good Day Austin’s Casey Claiborne this weekend to talk about it. You can check the stream out on quello.com/hhayp... More
10-10-2020 • TV-Y • 4m
World Mental Health Day: Remembering Daniel Johnston