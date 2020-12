Drive-thru light shows have popped up all over the metro, but only one showcases the world’s most endearing and endangered animals. ‘Nature Illuminated’ is a new event at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley. It features dazzling lights and larger-than-life animals custom-made by Landmark Creations in Burnsville. There are nearly 30 inflatable art pieces including a 30-foot red panda and a moose that towers over your car. ‘Nature Illuminated’ is open now and will run through January 17th. Tickets must be reserved ahead of time online