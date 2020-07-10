FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
New video shows shooting downtown as city was being struck by looters
FOX 32 Chicago
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Tuesday released video of an August shooting that happened as the city was being hit by looters.
...
More
10-7-2020 • 2m
New video shows shooting downtown as city was being struck by looters
FOX
Entertainment
New video shows shooting downtown as city was being struck by looters
Clips
New video shows shooting downtown as city was being struck by looters