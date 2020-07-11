FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Austin's homeless dilemma moves back to front burner
FOX 7 Austin
The homeless dilemma essentially went unchecked for several months and was put on the back burner because of the presidential election and the coronavirus pandemic.
...
More
11-7-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Austin's homeless dilemma moves back to front burner
FOX
Entertainment
Austin's homeless dilemma moves back to front burner
Clips
Austin's homeless dilemma moves back to front burner