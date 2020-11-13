FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Judge stops exchange between victim's mother, defendant
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
Hillsborough Judge Barbara Twine Thomas had to drop the temperature in her virtual hearing between Michelle McDonald and Gilbert Escobedo, the man responsible for her son's death.
...
More
11-13-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Judge stops exchange between victim's mother, defendant
FOX
Entertainment
Judge stops exchange between victim's mother, defendant
Clips
Judge stops exchange between victim's mother, defendant