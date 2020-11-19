FoxNews.com
It's unconscionable: Gov. Walz calls out federal lawmakers for not passing COVID-19 relief before break
FOX 9 (Minneapolis-St. Paul)
Governor Walz says he's not happy federal lawmakers have gone on holiday break without a deal to help people struggling due to COVID-19.
11-19-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
