FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
TABC received nearly 1,500 complaints about bars across Texas
FOX 7 Austin
TABC says, since mid-June, they have conducted 17,00 investigations statewide.
...
More
10-7-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
TABC received nearly 1,500 complaints about bars across Texas
FOX
Entertainment
TABC received nearly 1,500 complaints about bars across Texas
Clips
TABC received nearly 1,500 complaints about bars across Texas