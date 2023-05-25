Home
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)
Yankees' Gerrit Cole hits 2K, AL East dominance, the WORST team ever & MORE live | Flippin’ Bats
05-25-23 • 44m
Dodgers' James Outman on his funny call to the big leagues story, the Padres & MORE! | Flippin Bats
05-24-23 • 31m
John Smoltz on Mets concerns, Julio Rodriguez’s slow start, brawl stories & MORE! | Flippin’ Bats
05-20-23 • 24m
Los Angeles Angels vs Minnesota Twins weekend series, A's lock in Vegas & MORE! | Flippin' Bats
05-19-23 • 41m
Yankees' Aaron Judge Cheating Accusations, Justin Verlander's Home Debut & MORE! | Flippin' Bats
05-18-23 • 49m
Yankees-Blue Jays drama, the young Mets, MLB superlatives and more LIVE | Flippin’ Bats
05-18-23 • 54m
