Diamante Scholars Program profoundly impacting students at Diablo Valley College

Not everyone gets perfect grades, but for those who don't, many times they'll get left behind. Peter Zaballos had a very successful career in the tech industry and wanted to help students to find their potential. Zaballos is a Diablo Valley College graduate and is now giving back to the school through his Diamante Scholars Program. KTVU's Frank Mallicoat talks with Zaballos, program coordinator Ada Ocampo, and a scholar on how the program is having a profound impact on it's students.