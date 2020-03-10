FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Police: Man armed with knife shot, killed by officers in West Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
FOX 29's Chris O'Connell has the latest from West Philadelphia as tensions remain high following a police-involved shooting Monday afternoon.
...
More
10-27-2020 • 3m
Police: Man armed with knife shot, killed by officers in West Philadelphia
FOX
Entertainment
Police: Man armed with knife shot, killed by officers in West Philadelphia
Clips
Police: Man armed with knife shot, killed by officers in West Philadelphia