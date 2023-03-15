Home
3 Years After COVID, 4-Day Workweek Bill, VP Harris, San Francisco Reparations and more!
Fox Soul's Black Report Episodes (25)
03-15-23 • TV-PG • 52m
Compensation for Police Brutality, Sen. Warren, Lawsuit Against NYC School Board and more!
03-14-23 • TV-PG • 52m
Georgia Bookstore Owner Found Dead, Appeals of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers, Ja Morant Fallout and more!
03-13-23 • TV-PG • 52m
Mexico Cartel Kidnapping, Sen. Cory Booker, Los Angeles DA, Georgia High School and more!
03-10-23 • TV-PG • 28m
Civil Rights Report on Louisville Police, Justice Department Police Review, HBCU’s and more!
03-09-23 • TV-PG • 52m
Expanding Voting Rights to Former Felons, Texas Tech Coach, Twitter, Minnesota House and more!
03-08-23 • TV-PG • 52m
