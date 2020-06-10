FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Can't wait to wed? Make it micro!
FOX 26 Houston
Couples who are tired of putting off their 2020 vows are opting for micro weddings and 'minimonies' to salvage their wedding plans. Venues like Hope Farms are offering Houston couples new options in outdoor, spacious settings.
...
More
10-6-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Can't wait to wed? Make it micro!
FOX
Entertainment
Can't wait to wed? Make it micro!
Clips
Can't wait to wed? Make it micro!