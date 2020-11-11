FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
Michigan Football Classic - 1986: Michigan at Ohio State
Known as "The Game," quarterback Jim Harbaugh guaranteed the Wolverines a win against Ohio State.
...
More
11-11-2020 • 1h
Michigan Football Classic - 1986: Michigan at Ohio State
FOX
Sports
Michigan Football Classic - 1986: Michigan at Ohio State