Wisconsin voters, election officials react to Biden victory
FOX 9 (Minneapolis-St. Paul)
Wisconsin voters and election officials react to Biden's victory as well as President Trump's call for a recount.
11-5-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Wisconsin voters, election officials react to Biden victory
Wisconsin voters, election officials react to Biden victory
Wisconsin voters, election officials react to Biden victory