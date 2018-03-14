The Resident

A Homeless Woman Crashes The Fundraiser

A homeless woman crashes the fundraiser and the doctors must survive her.... More

3-14-2018 • 2m

The Resident Clips

Now Playing
Now Playing
A Homeless Woman Crashes The Fundraiser

03-14-18 • 2m

Expiring Soon
Expiring Soon
Preview: The Best Nurse Is Targeted As A Scapegoat

04-13-18 • 1m

Code Red: Don't Let Your Ego Get In The Way

04-09-18 • 1m

Lane Agrees That Lily Needs An Autopsy

04-03-18 • 1m

The Resident Episodes (10)

SERIES PREMIERE
SERIES PREMIERE
S1 E1 Pilot

01-22-18 • TV-14 DLSV • 44m

S1 E2 Independence Day

01-23-18 • TV-14 DLSV • 44m

S1 E3 Comrades in Arms

01-30-18 • TV-14 LSV • 44m

S1 E4 Identity Crisis

02-06-18 • TV-14 LSV • 44m