FOX 5’s Kevin McCarthy responds to tweets meant for House Minority Leader
FOX 5 Washington DC
Here’s what happens when FOX 5’s Kevin McCarthy responds to tweets meant for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy!
11-16-2020 • 3m
