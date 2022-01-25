USMNT World Cup Qualifying Continues, but where’s Josh Sargent?
Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Episodes (25)
- USMNT World Cup Qualifying Continues, but where’s Josh Sargent?01-25-22 • 1h 36m
- Why Weston McKennie is the best American in Europe01-17-22 • 1h 30m
- How the Bundesliga develops USMNT players into stars01-11-22 • 1h 34m
- Ricardo Pepi’s record breaking transfer changes everything01-04-22 • 1h 51m
- NYCFC win MLS Cup: How the pigeons took down Portland12-15-21 • 1h 20m
- MLS Cup Final Predictions: Portland vs. NYCFC12-08-21 • 1h 34m