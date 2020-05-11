Weekend Warm Up

If you were not a fan of the snow we saw last week, not to worry, near record breaking heat is on the way. Expect clearing clouds this evening as temperatures fall into the upper 40s. Lots of sunshine is back in play by Friday with highs jumping into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday are expected 10 to 15 degrees above normal in the upper 60s and low 70s. Enjoy the mild temperatures while we have them because much colder air is on the way by next week at this time.